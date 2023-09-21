Florida woman arrested after starved animals, bags of remains found at Altamonte springs home: police

article

A Florida woman is facing criminal charges after officers found animals living in horrible conditions at a home in Altamonte Springs Wednesday.

Police arrested and charged 36-year-old Tonya Grose with cruelty to animals, according to Seminole County jail records. Additional charges are pending the results of the investigation.

On Wednesday, Seminole County Animal Services requested the Altamonte Springs Police Department’s assistance with an animal well-being check at a residence on Ballard Street.

When they arrived at Grose's home, officers were met with a pungent odor of urine and feces coming from inside the residence. Inside the home, police found several emaciated dogs in cages without food or water. Multiple cats were also present, and excrement, urine and roaches covered the floor, police said in a news release.

Birds were found in cages filled with feces and roaches.

In the backyard, police discovered more malnourished dogs in cages and multiple dogs locked in a shed. The shed was hot and there was no ventilation, authorities said. In a second shed, officers found a dog's skeleton and more than 15 large trash bags containing animal remains.

More than two dozen animals were recovered from the property and are now in the care of Seminole County Animal Services.