Florida man, 78, shoots, kills neighbor who was doing yard work in DeLeon Springs: deputies

A man was shot and killed by his 78-year-old neighbor while doing yard work in Volusia County Sunday evening, deputies said.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Alameda Drive off State Road 11 in DeLeon Springs, the Volusia Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 42-year-old man was trimming trees over his property line when his neighbor came outside and fired a shot that struck and killed him.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A man was shot and killed by his 78-year-old neighbor while trimming trees on Alameda Drive in DeLeon Springs, Florida, Sunday evening, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy of On The Scene News CFL)

The neighbor is being interviewed by detectives.

At this time, the case remains active and charges are pending further investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.