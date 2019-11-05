Fisherman 'catches' deer swimming 5 miles off shore

article

A boat in Maine hauled in more than just lobsters on Monday while out to sea.

In a post on Facebook, lobsterman Ren Dorr said he and his crew spotted a deer swimming miles off the coast of Harrington.

"Found this little guy 5 miles offshore today drifting farther away from land," Dorr wrote.

The crew ended up bringing the deer aboard the boat so it wouldn't drown. They then sailed back to shore to drop him off on the beach.

According to Dorr, the little guy appeared to be ok after his long swim.

"He was feeding on the tree line when I sailed away," Dorr told Fox 35.

Dorr and his crew then returned to sea to finish their haul for the day.

