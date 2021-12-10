First look at new state-of-the-art Winter Park Events Center & Library

Seven years in the making, the Winter Park Events Center and Library is opening this weekend.

The construction phase of the uniquely-shaped buildings has had drivers turning their heads for quite some time, creating lots of curiosity and interest in what the inside will look like.

Winter Park City Manager Randy Knight gave FOX 35 News a sneak peek of the new center.

"It is a big deal. It’s been a long time coming," Knight said.

From the moment you step into the event center, there’s so much to see that it’s hard to decide which way to look.

The entrance is designed for cocktail parties.

Around the corner, the grand staircase is a focal point of its own.

Each of the two floors is equipped with suites for a bridal party to get ready in, as well as full-sized commercial kitchens that were designed with the help of some of the area’s most popular caterers.

The ballroom, itself, on the first floor is full of natural light.

It’s got a view of the lake and is able to accommodate up to 240 people for a sit-down dinner.

"The interest has been phenomenal. The phones have been ringing off the hook, and so we’re really excited about what is going to happen here," Knight said.

Weddings, reunions, bar and bat mitzvahs have already been booked.

Upstairs boasts a large rooftop venue with plenty of room to throw large parties al fresco, a unique offering in the City of Winter Park.

The city commission at the time that this was started wanted something that didn’t look like the rest of Winter Park.

World-renowned architect David Adjaye designed this $42 million project

Across an open-air space sits the new library.

It's bright and airy. Books are beautifully displayed. It's complete with a business center and a 120-seat raked auditorium downstairs.

Upstairs is dedicated to children. It offers more than just books. It’s got a huge arts and crafts room, a computer lab and a video game room.

"It is about community, the memories and knowledge people will gain here," Knight said.

The official ribbon-cutting is Saturday morning, followed by an open house for the public.

The new library officially opens for business on Monday.