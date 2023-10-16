First Lady Dr. Jill Biden in Florida to visit Patrick Space Force Base

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be in Central Florida on Monday to visit Patrick Space Force Base.

The First Lady is expected to meet with military families and spouses at Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County, according to the White House.

Dr. Biden is here as part of her Joining Forces initiative. Secretary Denis McDonough is accompanying her visit.

She spoke earlier Monday at the Cancer Survivorship Summit in Davie, Florida. On Sunday evening, she flew into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.