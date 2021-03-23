First-ever Walt Disney World license plate in Florida revealed

article

Make your car a little more magical with the first-ever Walt Disney World license plate.

The theme park company said that fans can get ready for the 'World's Most Magical Celebration,' the 50th anniversary of the theme parks, by purchasing the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate.

The license plate features the 50th-anniversary castle logo on a majestic royal blue background and is inspired by the color scheme of Cinderella's castle.

Pre-orders for the license plate can be made now at your local County Tax Collector's Office, license plate agency (DMV), or online through the Orange County Tax Collector's Office at https://www.octaxcol.com/specialty-license-plate-vouchers/.

It is said to cost $25 plus applicable state administration fees. All proceeds from the sales will go towards benefiting Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida.

"Disney has a longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish, dating back to 1980, and since then, more than 140,000 Disney-inspired wishes have been granted, including thousands taking place at Walt Disney World Resort. This license plate is a unique opportunity to commemorate 50 years of Central Florida magic," Walt Disney World said.

