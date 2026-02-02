Orlando weather: Bitter cold across Central Florida, but warmup on the way

The Brief Another frigid start to the week, with an Extreme Cold Warning in place for several Central Florida counties until 10 a.m. Temperatures will reach the mid-50s on Monday. Warmer weather is expected by midweek.



We're off to another frigid start to the day across Central Florida. An Extreme Cold Warning is in place for Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, and Volusia counties until 10 a.m. along with a Freeze Warning that's in place for all counties until late morning as well.

Temperatures will be their coldest near sunrise (during the 7 a.m. hour) as they plunge into the 20s for most. Winds are slightly calmer than yesterday morning, however even the lighter breeze is causing wind chills to dip down into the teens and low 20s. Be sure to bundle up and dress in layers as you head out the door.

Clear skies will allow for plentiful sunshine for today. Afternoon highs will see an improvement compared to yesterday, reaching the mid 50s.

Our average high for today's date is right around 72°.

Another cold night ahead

Temperatures won't be quite as frigid as we've felt compared to previous mornings. Lows will still be chilly and at or below freezing for many and a Freeze Warning is already in place for the overnight. Plan for temperatures to dip down into the upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak tomorrow morning.

Warmer weather on the way

We finally begin to thaw things out for the rest of the work week as the worst of the cold is behind us.

Temperatures will warm to highs in the 60s tomorrow before reaching the low 70s Wednesday with plenty more sunshine on the way.

Thursday will bring some changes our way as our next system comes into play. A few scattered showers will be possible along with slightly cooler temperatures with highs back into the mid 60s.