Deputies identify Windermere shooting suspect found dead after standoff, friend describes 'typical' couple

The shooting suspect found dead Tuesday night inside a Windermere home after an hours-long stand off has been identified as Richard Stoner, 67, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The condition of the woman who was shot has stabilized, deputies said Wednesday morning. Neighbors told FOX 35 the shooting victim was Stoner’s wife. Deputies have not confirmed the relationship between shooter and victim but said it was "domestic."

The backstory:

Deputies said around 2:30 pm Tuesday, Stoner shot a woman at a home on Sonco Ave.

The shooting led to a delayed and modified dismissal at Keene’s Crossing Elementary, which is just across the street. The school district said Tuesday all the children were safe.

The stand-off ended around 8 p.m. when deputies said they went in after making calls for Stoner to come out. Deputies said they found Stoner dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Who was Richard Stoner?

Richard Stoner was a licensed doctor, as confirmed by the Florida Department of Health. His profile on the DOH website says the license was currently active. The web profile says Stoner began practicing in 1985. The website says he doesn’t have any history of discipline or complaints on file.



Neighbor and friend Krista Clark said Stoner was a surgeon.

What they're saying:

Neighbor and friend Krista Clark saw the shooting victim just minutes before it happened.

"I left to pick up my son," Clark said. "I waved bye to her. She was outside in the clothes that she’s always outside in, and we joked around about that before because both of us say, ‘Sorry I look bummy,’ and she was like, ‘Look at me.’ Then I picked up my son, came back, and she was laying on our grass."



Clark said the neighbors were both friendly.



"My husband golfed with Rick, and I was in Patty’s house with her or she brings us food or she brings our kids presents," Clark said.



Clark said she never saw the couple argue or fight.



"They were a loving couple," Clark said. "I don’t really understand why it happened or how it happened so fast."

Clark said the shock is still raw.



"I honestly feel like it hasn’t really hit me," Clark said. "I’ve cried here and there but like it’s just so shocking and tragic like we just don’t understand."

What's next:

The condition of the woman in the hospital has stabilized. Funeral plans for Stoner have not been publicized.