First annual 'Jimmy Buffett Day' kicks off as Florida honors beloved music icon

It's been almost a year since the iconic ‘Margaritaville’ singer, Jimmy Buffet, passed away.

He died on September 2, 2023, due to complications from a rare and aggressive skin cancer he had been battling for four years.

However, Buffett's music and legacy will live on in Florida as state legislation has named August 30th "Jimmy Buffett Day".

Who was Jimmy Buffet?

Although many would think Buffett was a native Floridian, he actually was born in Mississippi and grew up in Alabama. However, his career was born here in Florida.

Early in his career, Buffett struggled to find success in Nashville. It led him to the Florida Keys in 1972, where he visited his friend and fellow musician, Jerry Jeff Walker, in Coconut Grove.

According to the official Key West Margaritaville website, Walker offered Buffett a place to stay when he was going through a tough time after a divorce and struggling with his music career.

This visit introduced Buffett to the laid-back lifestyle that would later inspire his famous "Margaritaville" brand.

A few weeks later, Buffett moved to the Keys and worked on a fishing boat during the day, and performed at local beach bars and on the town streets at night.

According to Jimmy Buffett's website, that trip to the Keys changed his career and life. He was completely fascinated with the laid-back lifestyle and his songs reflected that.

Buffett also lived part-time in Palm Beach, Florida, since the 1970s and his family is said to still have homes in the area.

Buffett will always be a special part of the Florida community and culture.

Remember, as Buffett would say, "It’s five o’clock somewhere"!