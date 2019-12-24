Firefighters work to rescue dog that fell through ice

Some firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a dog that had fallen through ice and couldn't get out.

The Argyle-Adams Volunteer Fire Department posted video of the rescue to Facebook.

"Some days you save a dog who fell through the ice....." the department captioned the footage.

In the video, the dog is seen with its body halfway in the icy water as firefighters carefully crawl to reach the scared pooch. One of the firefighters even falls through the ice, but is able to get himself and the dog to shore.

According to WKOW, the dog is an 8-month-old German Shepard named Pepper and he is doing just fine after the incident.

