Crews remove car submerged in downtown Orlando's Lake Lucerne: officials

A car that made its way into downtown Orlando's Lake Lucerne on Thursday morning has since been removed.

The incident happened near South Orange Avenue and South Lucerne Circle East, according to a spokesperson for the Orlando Fire Department.

The occupant of the car was not inside the vehicle at the time of the rescue, and they refused transport to a hospital, the spokesperson added.

It remains unclear at this time how the car found itself in the water.

Image 1 of 18 ▼

No other details were released at this time.

MORE ORLANDO NEWS

FOX 35 has a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.