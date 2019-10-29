Fire Rescue: Winter Park Tijuana Flats roof collapses on victim

article

Construction crews are back at the Tijuana Flats on Aloma Avenue in Winter Park after fire officials responded there Monday night for reports of a building collapse. They say one person was trapped inside and safely rescued.

The Winter Park Fire Department (WPFD) posted a photo of the damage to Facebook. They said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the location on Aloma Ave.

According to the department, debris from the porch fell on to the victim, trapping that person.

"One person was safely extricated from the debris," WPFD said.

People who were here when the ceiling collapse happened Monday night sent these photos to FOX 35.

The property manager told FOX 35 that "Weingarten Realty can confirm there was an incident at Winter Park Corners on Monday evening. The ceiling under canopy on the exterior of the building fell which resulted in an injury. The initial investigation from the structural engineer found this was a finish material failure and not a structural failure. The remainder of the under canopy is being evaluated to ensure the safety for all at the shopping center."

The supervisor at Tijuana Flats says his staff was here when it happened last night but they were okay, and no damage was done to the inside of the business.

The debris outside has been cleaned up and crews appear to be working on the roof of the patio just outside the restaurant. Businesses in this plaza say they have been told the building was inspected since the collapse and was determined to be safe.

Much of the plaza is currently under construction.

Tijuana Flats plans to open Tuesday at 11 a.m. as normal.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the roof collapse.