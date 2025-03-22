Fire sparks backstage at Walt Disney World's EPCOT, officials say

The Brief A fire sparked backstage at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park. While backstage, flames could be seen from the Franch Pavilion, part of the "World Showcase" at EPCOT. Photos and videos flooded social media, showing a column of dark smoke rising from behind France.



A fire sparked backstage at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park on Saturday evening, sending a dark plume of smoke above the World Showcase, near the France Pavilion. People at or near the park flooded social media with videos and photos of the fire and smoke.

Officials with Walt Disney World told FOX 35 News that the fire sparked backstage, behind the France Pavilion. FOX 35 confirmed that some people had to be evacuated off "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure" to backstage. No injuries were reported.

Where did the fire happen?

What we know:

Officials with Walt Disney World confirmed that the fire started Saturday afternoon backstage — behind the scenes — of the France Pavilion within EPCOT's World Showcase.

Photos and videos showing a potential fire began to appear on social media around 7 p.m. Officials confirmed the fire was out by 7:20 p.m.

EPCOT was scheduled to close Saturday night at 9 p.m.

Disney guests were evacuated from "Remy's Ratatouille Adventure," one of the newer attractions to open at EPCOT, and based off the hit animated movie.

Videos posted to social media showed crowds of people walking backstage behind the Remy ride and the Paris set.

What caught on fire?

Officials with Disney World told FOX 35 Orlando that a walk-in cooler caught fire backstage.

No one was hurt in the fire, though it sent a dark plume of smoke high into the air, visible by people within the theme park and nearby. Disney leaders said the fire sparked evacuations beforehand.

Not only did the fire take place during Spring Break, but it also occurred during EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival. The festival runs through June 2.

Pictures, videos flood social media

Photos and videos of the fire flooded social media. Several people shared those videos and photos with FOX 35.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dark smoke and flames are rising from the fire. (Credit: @ryanwmsn on X)

What we don't know:

Officials connected to Disney World told FOX 35 News that a walk-in cooler caught fire behind stage. Exactly what caused the piece of equipment to catch fire was not immediately known. It's also not clear if the fire damaged any other equipment or areas behind the scenes.

