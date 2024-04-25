Fire breaks out at West Melbourne hotel overnight, officials say
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A fire broke out overnight at a hotel in West Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
At around 3 a.m., a fire started on the first floor of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on West New Haven Avenue, firefighters said.
Crews worked to evacuate all guests to extinguish the fire.
A fire broke out at the Fairfield Inn in West Melbourne on April 25, 2024. (Photo: Brevard County Fire Rescue)
This is a developing story.