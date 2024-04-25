Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at West Melbourne hotel overnight, officials say

By Dani Medina
Published  April 25, 2024 10:53am EDT
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Stream FOX 35 News:

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - A fire broke out overnight at a hotel in West Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue. 

At around 3 a.m., a fire started on the first floor of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on West New Haven Avenue, firefighters said. 

Crews worked to evacuate all guests to extinguish the fire. 

Image 1 of 3

A fire broke out at the Fairfield Inn in West Melbourne on April 25, 2024. (Photo: Brevard County Fire Rescue)

MORE BREVARD COUNTY NEWS:

This is a developing story. 