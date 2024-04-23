'Missing the point': Concerns growing over lack of seating in downtown Melbourne due to homelessness

Homelessness is so bad in Central Florida that cities are getting rid of benches because of it.

It’s a growing problem in Melbourne. The busy downtown core now only has three benches left, and some city council members aren’t happy about it.

This was up for debate at Tuesday’s city council meeting because council member Rachael Bassett went downtown for a meeting recently and ran into a pregnant woman. Bassett said the woman was exhausted and needed a place to rest, but the woman had nowhere to sit.

Now, the council is looking into why all the benches were taken away in the first place – if that was the best move.

Small marks in the sidewalk are what’s left of nearly 30 benches that have been removed on New Haven Avenue. The city said they were removed because businesses were frustrated with how homeless people were using them.

The only spot with seating still left is at Campbell Park, where there are three benches bolted into the ground.

For years, the city was just moving benches around.

If there was a hotspot for the homeless, they would take the bench somewhere else. But because reports of loitering, sleeping and people just hanging out got so bad, downtown businesses asked for the benches to be removed completely near storefronts.

Not everyone thinks that really did anything to help the issue.

"I don’t think that taking off the benches helped more. I think they should deal with the problem, instead of removing benches and thinking that’s going to help. Now, they just sleep on the floor," said Ingrid Llaverias, who works downtown and remembers the benches being a big issue.

Before the city started removing benches, they also added dividers in the middle to keep people from sprawling out. Now, nearly all the seating is gone from the busy downtown core.

"Removing the bench does not help a homeless person. It does not help from my perspective make the community friendlier, nicer, better place to walk, come sit and enjoy a cup of ice cream. I think we’re missing the point," said Chris Thomas, who was out visiting downtown on Tuesday.

City council members will look into this at Tuesday’s city council meeting which starts at 6:30 p.m. One idea on the table moving forward is to install single chairs instead of benches. This way someone could sit down and relax but hopefully not fall sleep and loiter.