Florida grandparents fight off would-be carjackers as grandkids were in back seat

What was intended to be a nice day at the beach with family, turned into anything but nice for a Florida grandma and her grandchildren. That's because she had to fight off two boys who allegedly tried to steal her car.

"As soon as we walked to the back (of the car), one of the young men jumped," said Liz Maysonet.

She said she and her grandchildren got out of the car and walked to the trunk to unload their gear at Cocoa Beach, when two kids, possibly young men, tried to carjack them.

"I got into the passenger side to try to put the car in the parking again and that’s when the guy turned to me and assaulted me in the side of my face," she said.

She and her husband had to fight off the attackers, she said.

"There was an altercation with him and my husband because he's trying to get him out of the vehicle," she said.

Both have minor injuries, but are thankful that their grandchildren – aged 1 and 8, who were still in the car, were safe and OK.

"The scariest thing I've ever been through by far," she said.

Police described this as an isolated incident as these types of incidents are reportedly uncommon at the beach. However, a spokesperson warned people to always be aware of their surroundings.

"You should always be vigilant of your surroundings…and if you’re unloading, and you’re going back and forth, we recommend having one person with the van and the other with the family," the spokesperson said.