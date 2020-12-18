Fire breaks out at Nautique boat manufacturing facility

A fire broke out at the Correct Craft off of Aerospace Parkway in Orange County where they manufacture Nautique boats.

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson Ashley Gipson tells FOX 35 News at call came into 911 at 2:48 Thursday afternoon reporting an explosion. One worker was rushed to the Advent Health East with second-degree burns to his arm.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the flames were contained to one bay. They give credit to the company’s sprinkler system don’t its job.

"The fire started in the area where they paint boats, so there are some flammable vapors in that area and we know that the forklift that contained a propane tank that is actually what ignited," said Gipson.

The Fire Marshall will determine what sparked the blaze.