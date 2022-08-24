Fire breaks out at abandoned Orlando hotel

article

Investigators are trying to determine if a fire that broke out at an abandoned hotel in Orlando was arson.

Firefighters arrived to the Westmoreland Inn early Wednesday and found flames coming from the back of the two-story wooden building, which spread to the second floor. Officials say the building was listed as the Westmoreland Inn but was boarded up.

The fire was put out, but there was concern that there were homeless people inside. A search found no one in the building and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.