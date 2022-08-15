4 injured, including firefighters, after crash involving fire truck in Brevard County: officials

Four people were injured, including three firefighters, after a crash on Sunday night involving a Brevard County fire truck and a pickup truck, officials said. One firefighter is in serious condition; another is critical.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fire truck was traveling eastbound on Burkholm Road toward U.S. Highway 1 in Mims. The Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 1 toward the intersection of Burkholm Road. FHP says the fire truck and pickup collided at the intersection.

Officials told FOX 35 that the first responders were coming back from a call around 10:30 p.m. when they were hit.

A 25-year-old male firefighters is in serious condition. A 39-year-old firefighter is in critical condition. The third firefighter in the truck suffered minor injures and was released from the hospital.

The 35-year-old driver of the pickup suffered critical injuries and remains hospitalized, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation. Check back for updates.