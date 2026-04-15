Ulta Beauty show booth catches fire ahead of event at Orange County Convention Center

The Brief A fire broke out at the Orange County Convention Center on the side where the Ulta Beauty World event has been set up. The fire happened early Wednesday morning at one of the booths for the show, according to officials. No injuries were reported, and the show is still scheduled to go as planned on Thursday.



A fire broke out early Wednesday at the Orange County Convention Center's West Concourse, where the Ulta Beauty World event is scheduled to take place this week.

What we know:

The fire happened around 3:10 a.m. at one of the booths for the beauty show, according to officials.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but the sprinkler system at the convention center helped put out the fire, officials said.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The fire was contained to one booth, but officials said they are checking to see if there was any damage to nearby booths or any other part of the exhibit hall.

No injuries were reported.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials said the beauty show is expected to go on as scheduled. All other events scheduled at the convention center are not impacted.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Ulta Beauty World

Ulta Beauty World 2026, one of the biggest beauty events, will feature expert panels, 200+ booths from popular brands and exclusive swag bags.

Tickets for the event went on sale in January and sold out within minutes.

The one-day expo is scheduled for Thursday and is expected to draw thousands of attendees to Orlando.