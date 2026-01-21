Ulta Beauty World 2026 tickets sold out in minutes

The Brief Tickets for Ulta Beauty World went on sale at 10 a.m., Jan, 21 and were sold out in less than two hours. People waited in an online queue Wednesday morning, for a chance to attend the one-day event. For its second consecutive Ulta Beauty World in Orlando, fans can experience live demos and receive a swag bag of products.



Tickets to the 2026 Ulta Beauty World show and convention in Florida have sold out.

At 11:11 a.m., a notice on the ticketing website read: "Tickets are sold out"

"Wow, the hype for Ulta Beauty World is real! If you couldn't grab a ticket this time, we're already counting down to next year. Hope to see you there."

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m., which means all available tickets sold out in roughly 71 minutes. Tickets were $160.

What is Ulta Beauty World Expo?

The Ulta Beauty World Expo is described as an "immersive beauty experience like no other," connecting more than 200 beauty brands with guests. The website also touts a swag bag worth more than $2,000.

The expo will also have Masterclasses hosted by Jonathan Van Ness and Donni Davy, according to the website.

When is the 2026 event?

The 2026 event will be held on Thursday, April 16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

When is the 2027 event?

Details on the 2027 Ulta Beauty World Show have not been released. Click here for details.