Figment popcorn buckets are back at EPCOT: How to get one without standing in line

The popular Figment popcorn buckets are back for EPCOT's International Festival of the Arts.

Now, you can reserve your time to pick one up on the ‘My Disney Experience App.’ Just tap "order food" and an option to pick up the souvenir will pop up.

Last month, crowds lined up for Figment popcorn bucket on the opening day of the event. There was a reported seven-hour wait for the collectible item that came with fruit-flavored popcorn.

