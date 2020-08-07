Fields BMW of Winter Park putting final touches on $11 million renovation project

article

Fields Automotive Group says a multi-million dollar renovation of Fields BMW of Winter Park is nearing completion that will make the dealership more welcoming and appealing to customers.

A centerpiece of the $11 million construction project is a new 70,000 square-foot showroom. New service lanes have been added, along with a new waiting area where customers can relax in comfort, and the dealership says it will be serving up their famous cookies in a new BMW lounge.

"As an over 30-year member of the Orlando, Winter Park community, we thought it was time to renovate our great location and make it even better to serve our customers,” said Frank Fernandez, the general manager at Fields BMW of Winter Park. "We at Fields BMW are thrilled with our newly renovated location, to not only create a much better location for our entire team but invite all our new and existing customers to come out and experience it with us!”

Fields BMW has also implemented COVID-19 cleaning procedures to ensure that common areas and vehicles are "properly and thoroughly" sanitized. Social distancing measures have also been put in place.

The Winter Park dealership, located at 963 N. Wymore Road, is expected to be open by August 10.