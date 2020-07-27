FHP: Wrong-way driver killed in crash on SR 408

article

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are on scene of a fatal crash on westbound lanes of State Road 408 (East-West Expressway) in Orange County.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, west of John Young Parkway. A trooper was investigating a separate crash on westbound SR 408, near Old Winter Garden Road when he said a Nissan Maxima drove past him in the wrong direction -- eastbound, in the westbound lanes. The trooper attempted to catch up to the wrong-way driver and had dispatch notify other agencies.

FHP said the Maxima crashed head-on into a pick-up truck. The adult male driver of the Maxima was pronounced deceased at Orlando Health. The driver of the pickup truck was transported with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of SR 408 were shut down at John Young Parkway for the investigation.