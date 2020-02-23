FHP: Vehicle split in half, caught fire after hitting tree while speeding

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a vehicle was split in half and caught on fire after hitting a tree while speeding in Seminole County.

They said that the incident occurred at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday.

A vehicle was traveling westbound and at a high rate of speed on E. Lake Drive. The vehicle reportedly left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a palm tree. Upon impact, the vehicle split in two and caught fire.

Seminole County deputies who responded to the scene said that they were able to put out the fire.

The driver of the vehicle suffered fatal injuries though, troopers confirmed.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.