FHP: Pedestrian killed on Pineda Causeway

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a former Florida state senator was one of the drivers who hit a pedestrian in a fatal crash on the Pineda Causeway on Monday.

FHP says Mike Haridopolos was driving westbound in an SUV around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Haridopolos changed lanes to avoid a man walking in the middle of the roadway, according to the report. Troopers say the man then moved into the path of the SUV and was hit.

A second car also hit the man, according to the crash report. Neither driver was hurt. The crash is under investigation.

Haridopolos is a guest on Fox 35 News from time to time, providing political insight and analysis.