FHP: Multiple fatalities in Orlando crash involving children

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says it is investigating a crash in Orange County that has resulted in multiple fatalities, including children.

Troopers responded to the intersection of Clarcona Ocoee Road and Gaymar Drive in Orlando around 8 p.m. Thursday following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

According to FHP spokesperson Lt. Kim Montes, five people were killed in the crash, including three children and two adults. Two other adults were transported by ambulance to a hospital.

There is an active scene and roadblocks are to be expected in the area, troopers say. Clarcona Ocoee Road is presently closed in both directions.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding, including the Florida Highway Patrol and the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Orange County Fire Rescue is also assisting.

