FHP: Motorcyclist killed in freak accident after striking bear in Ocala

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says a motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a bear in Ocala.

FHP says the 42-year-old victim was traveling on State Road 40 around 11 p.m. on Thursday night when the front of his motorcycle struck the bear that was in the westbound lane. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center but was pronounced dead.

FHP says he was not wearing a helmet.