FHP: Motorcycle passenger dies in crash in DeLand

A woman riding on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Volusia County on Wednesday night.

Florida Highway Patrol says it happened around 9:20 p.m. on Old New York Avenue in DeLand.

Troopers say the motorcycle was turning left but the SUV following behind did not slow down and hit the bike.

The 26-year-old passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

No other injuries were reported. This crash remains under investigation.