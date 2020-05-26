FHP: Man found shot in roadway dies at hospital

article

An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the middle of an Orange County road and later died.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man was found around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning in the middle of the road on Merriewood Drive and Powers Drive. At first, the man was thought to have been a traffic fatality. FHP says he was transported to the hospital and later died.

"It has been determined that the victim died of gunshot wounds and did not die as the result of a fatal crash," FHP Lieutenant Kim Montes said in a press release.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.