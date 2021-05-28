FHP: Man dies after being struck by own car during 3-vehicle crash on I-4

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Deltona reopened just before noon on Friday after being closed for hours following a deadly crash.

The crash occurred on Friday morning around 3:45 a.m. The lanes were closed for several hours.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 30-year-old man from Palm Coast was killed in the crash involving three cars. FHP says the man, driving a Chevy Impala, reportedly failed to slow down and struck a Toyota Camry in front of him from behind. The Camry ended up being run off the road and hit a guardrail.

MORE NEWS: All stingrays residing in ZooTampa touch tank mysteriously found dead; zoo officials investigating

FHP says the man's Impala traveled across the eastbound lanes before coming to a rest in the left lane. His passenger told FHP that both of them got out of the car. An SUV approaching reportedly did not see the car disabled in the lane and hit it from behind.

The man was then struck by his own vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes were shut down near the Deltona exit (exit 108), causing hours-long delays for drivers.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates. Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android