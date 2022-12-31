FHP: Leesburg man arrested in death of motorcycle rider

A Leesburg man has been arrested in the death of a motorcycle rider, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said Lloyd Douglas Walters was driving a Jeep Cherokee on SR 44 near CR 171 Friday night when he changed lanes and collided with a motorcycle.

The 59-year-old rider was thrown from his bike and later died at the hospital, FHP said its report. The rider's name has not been released.

FHP said Walters did not stay at the scene and drove away. He was found a couple miles down the road in Sumter County and arrested.

Walters was booked into jail on counts of DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash, and not having a valid driver's license.