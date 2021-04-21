FHP hopes new video will help find hit-and-run driver that killed teen

Florida Highway Patrol troopers hope a new video will lead to the hit-and-run driver who killed a teenager.

FHP says the video shows 19-year-old Anthony Mejias walking along South Orange Avenue right before he was hit. A small white or grey sedan is seen taking off after investigators say the driver hit the teen on April 2.

Lt. Kim Montes says Mejias suffered injuries to his lower body during the deadly hit-and-run.

"To hear that my son was hit and no one stopped is hard to handle," the teenager's mother, Vivian Blanco, said. She searched for her son for six days not knowing he was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run.

"The person that hit my son robbed me of the most beautiful blessing that I have," she said.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.