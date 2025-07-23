FHP chase ends after suspect's vehicle crashes into fence in Orange County

The Brief A pursuit ended Wednesday when the driver crashed into someone's fence, FHP said. 23-year-old Diego Cardenas-Osorio was arrested on a warrant and multiple felony charges, FHP said.



An apparent law enforcement pursuit ended on Wednesday after the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home's fence, FHP said.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at a home near Datura Drive & Swann Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

After crashing into the fence, the alleged suspect – Diego Cardenas-Osorio, 23 – bailed out of the car and ran away. He was later found and arrested.

FHP said a female who was in the vehicle stayed inside the vehicle after the crash. FHP has not elaborated on her relationship, if any, to Cardenas-Osorio.

Diego was arrested on a warrant and multiple felony charges, FHP said. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.

Details on what the warrant was for was not immediately available.