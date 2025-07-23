FHP chase ends after suspect's vehicle crashes into fence in Orange County
An apparent law enforcement pursuit ended on Wednesday after the suspect lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home's fence, FHP said.
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at a home near Datura Drive & Swann Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
After crashing into the fence, the alleged suspect – Diego Cardenas-Osorio, 23 – bailed out of the car and ran away. He was later found and arrested.
FHP said a female who was in the vehicle stayed inside the vehicle after the crash. FHP has not elaborated on her relationship, if any, to Cardenas-Osorio.
Diego was arrested on a warrant and multiple felony charges, FHP said. He was booked into the Orange County Jail.
Details on what the warrant was for was not immediately available.
The Source: The information comes from Florida Highway Patrol.