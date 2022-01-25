FHP: Body found in burning car in Orange County

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after they say they found a body in a burning car on Tuesday morning.

FHP says a crash occurred around 5:14 a.m. on River Oaks Drive and Hiawassee Road and involved a vehicle that struck a wall.

"The crash appeared to be minor with minimal damage to the vehicle. The Orange County Fire Department responded to check on injuries and a male driver was evaluated and did not appear to be injured," troopers said.

Then at 6:48 a.m., the investigating trooper arrived at the scene to find the car on fire and a person dead inside.

Firefighters arrived back at the scene to put out the fire. The State Fire Marshal will investigate.

