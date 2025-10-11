FHP: Belleview man killed in head on collision

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an early Saturday morning crash took the life of a 40-year-old man and sent three others to the hospital.



According to a release from FHP, the accident occurred on County Road 42 just west of SE 160th Avenue Road.



Troopers say that pickup truck driven by a 29-year-old Lake County woman was traveling east around 2:40am when she veered over the center highway line and struck a car head-on that was in the westbound lane.



The driver of the car died on the scene, while his passenger was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.



The pickup driver and her passenger and her passenger were seriously injured and also transported to the hospital according to the FHP release.



According to the release the deceased victim was from Belleview.



The cause of the crash is under investigation.



