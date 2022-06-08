Brother of Casselberry hit-and-run victim remembers loved one at vigil

The Deer Run Community in Casselberry held a vigil in honor of a man struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Dozens came out to support their beloved neighbor near the crash site on Eagle Circle.

A memorial made up of candles, flowers and a cross sits along the roadside. Shawn Creedon was the last person to leave the site. He kneeled by the cross to pay respects to his brother George.

"It’s been awful. He was 63-years-old. I haven’t even told all my kids yet. It’s been hard on all of us," said Creedon.

Just one week prior George was walking his dog across the road around 8:15 p.m. when Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) believe a silver Audi SUV struck him and continued on.

"He was one of the best guys I’ve ever known. My role model in a lot of ways and just a sweet gentle soul," said Creedon.

Dozens from the neighborhood come out to pay their respects to George.

"Every time I drive on Eagle Circle all I can think about is George," said Lynn Woflson.

"It could’ve been anyone," said Dana Nichol. "It was such a crime that someone would do something and not be accountable for it."

FHP is still investigating the crash and has not identified a suspect. The Audi they believe was involved was found a mile away from the scene torched.

"I don’t know how a person does that," said Creedon. "I don’t know how you leave somebody on the ground like that and not stop and try to help them, but that person has to live with that."

Residents said people come flying down Eagle Circle too often. The HOA has a meeting with County officials this week to discuss changes to make sure that what happened to George doesn’t happen to anyone else.