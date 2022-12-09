FHP: 54-year-old Orlando man killed after SUV hits electric scooter he was riding

article

A 54-year-old man was killed after being hit by an SUV while riding his electric scooter in Orlando, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said this happened Wednesday night on Dean Road south of River Pines Court.

According to a press release from FHP, the driver of a black Ford Excursion was driving north on Dean Road. The man riding the electric scooter was ahead of the SUV and had just stopped in the roadway. Troopers said the SUV was unable to stop in time and struck the back of the electric scooter.

MORE NEWS: Florida man accused of tossing kittens out of SUV onto highway, sheriff says

The 54-year-old was taken to the hospital and later died.

The crash remains under investigation.