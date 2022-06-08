FHP: 4 dead, including 5-year-old girl, after SUV crashes into tree in Lake County

article

Four people, including a child, are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Lake County Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after midnight on County Road 561 near Florida Boys Ranch Road.

In a news release, authorities said a 24-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2008 Dodge Durango southbound on CR-561 and crashed while going around a curve.

The SUV ran off the road into a grass shoulder where it collided with a large tree, according to troopers.

(Photo via SKYFOX)

The driver and three passengers – a 5-year-old Clermont girl, 48-year-old Orlando man, and a 23-year-old Orlando woman – died at the scene.

Troopers said no one was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities have shut down CR-561 from Lake Nellie Road to Florida Boys Ranch Road as troopers investigate the crash.