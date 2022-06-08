Man found dead near SunRail train station in Kissimmee, deputies say

article

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead near a SunRail train station on Tuesday night.

Deputies responded to the station at 3205 S. Orange Avenue in Kissimmee just before 11 p.m. about a shooting call.

"When deputies arrived on the scene, they identified a male subject who was unresponsive and was confirmed deceased," the sheriff's office said.

Detectives are on the scene and are conducting a death investigation. They say this appears to be an isolated incident.

Check back for updates.