Man found dead near SunRail train station in Kissimmee, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead near a SunRail train station on Tuesday night.
Deputies responded to the station at 3205 S. Orange Avenue in Kissimmee just before 11 p.m. about a shooting call.
"When deputies arrived on the scene, they identified a male subject who was unresponsive and was confirmed deceased," the sheriff's office said.
Detectives are on the scene and are conducting a death investigation. They say this appears to be an isolated incident.
