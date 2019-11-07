FHP: 3 dead, including 2 children, in crash involving drunk driver

article

Three people, including two children, have died following a car crash in Marion County involving a second vehicle driven by a man who was under the influence, officials say.

Stephen Lynn, 48, of Ocala, faces three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI property damage, DUI, and driving with a suspended license.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say Lynn failed to observe a red light at the intersection of County Road 467 and County Road 484. He was traveling eastbound on CR 484 in a Ford pickup truck when he collided with a Suzuki Vitara that was traveling southbound on CR 467. The Vitara overturned as a result of the crash and went into the ditch where it landed on its roof.

The driver of the Vitara, 71-year-old Emilio Núñez, of Summerfield, died at the scene along with 9-year-old Nevaeh Núñez. Marion County Fire Rescue said a third occupant, 7-year-old Katalaya Núñez, was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.