FHP: 2-year-old boy killed after woman crashes into bus in Osceola County

A toddler was killed after the van he was riding in crashed into the back of a commuter bus in Osceola County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a 29-year-old woman was driving down Westside Blvd. near Funie Steed Road in a van just after midnight on Saturday with the 2-year-old boy in a forward-facing car seat.

The commuter bus was stopped at the four-way stop sign at the intersection when the van reportedly slammed into the back of it.

The boy was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The driver was also transported with minor injuries.

The bus driver was not injured. There were no passengers on the bus at the time, FHP said.

The woman and the boy were from Orlando. The crash remains under investigation.