A 4-year-old was shot and killed at a Kissimmee home on Thursday, police said.

The shooting reportedly happened inside a home on The Oaks Boulevard.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The child's father, 32-year-old Michael Bragg was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.