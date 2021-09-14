FHP: 2 teens killed, 2 injured in Volusia County crash

article

Two teenagers have been killed and 2 others are in serious condition after a crash on Monday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the teen boys were driving down Osteen Maytown Road west of Uranus Trail in Volusia County on Monday night when the driver lost control and entered a water filled ditch.

Troopers say the front of the vehicle hit two pine trees before reentering the road and overturning multiple times. The vehicle ended up colliding with another driver that was on the road.

The 17-year-old driver was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the front seat was ejected and pronounced dead. The two passengers in the back seat, an 18-year-old and a 14-year-old, were transported with serious injuries.

The other driver, a 50-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

