Ongoing argument between co-workers leads to shooting, Orange County deputies say

Orange County deputies are investigating after they say an ongoing argument between co-workers led to one of them possibly shooting the other.

Deputies were called to the scene along South John Young Parkway just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday. FOX 35 News was told the victim drove there and pulled over in a McDonald's parking lot on Emperor Drive from where he had been shot just a few minutes away. Deputies are currently investigating two separate scenes.

The 34-year-old victim reportedly told deputies that his co-worker may have been following him and shot at him while he was driving. Several bullet holes were spotted on a car at the scene surrounded by crime scene tape.

The victim called family and friends who showed up and are speaking with deputies. His wife is the one who reportedly called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert. No information on the suspect has been released.

This is a developing story.

