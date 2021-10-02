FHP: 1 killed after vehicle is hit by Amtrak train in Volusia County

article

One person was killed on Saturday after their vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The accident reportedly happened in Volusia County at Washington Ave. near Volusia Ave. around 7:40 a.m. There was an unknown number of passengers on the train at the time of the crash.

Washington Avenue will be blocked for the investigation.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

