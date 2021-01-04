Expand / Collapse search

FHP: 1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle strikes trailer, pedestrians

By FOX 35 News Staff
Orlando
Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Liberty Middle School in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead and three others are injured after a vehicle struck the rear of a broken-down trailer and two pedestrians in Orlando, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at about 6:25 a.m. on Chickasaw Trail and Scarborough Court. Two vehicles were involved. 

They said that a truck was pulling a trailer going northbound on Chickasaw when it had stopped in the travel lane due to a problem with the trailer. The occupants of the truck exited the vehicle, becoming pedestrians. 

A Nissan Altima traveling northbound then reportedly struck the rear of the trailer and the pedestrians.

The Orange County Fire Department said that four people were transported to the hospital. An adult male died.

This story is developing, check back for updates.