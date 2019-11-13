FHP: 1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into home

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home in Orange County, leaving one person dead and two seriously injured.

Troopers said Lux Silverio Gomez, 68, of Orlando, pulled into the driveway of her residence on Chipola Circle in Oak Ridge, but instead of depressing the brake, she accelerated and traveled through an enclosed garage.

"The car went into the garage, but it looks like the garage was used as a converted living space, so there were people inside the garage when the car collided with the house," explained Mike Jachles with Orange County Fire Rescue.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ At least one person has died and two others injured after a woman accelerated into a home, instead of depressing her brake. according to the Florida Highway Patrol. (FHP)

The vehicle struck two of her adult daughters and a male neighbor inside the home. All three were transported to an area hospital. The neighbor died at the hospital, an FHP spokesperson said. Gomez was accompanied by a passenger, her husband, but neither suffered any serious injuries, Jachles said.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers said charges are pending.