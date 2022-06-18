FHP: 1 dead, 1 critical after SUV hits ATVs driving on SR-417 in Orange County

article

One person is dead and another was critically injured after an SUV struck the ATVs they were driving down State Road 417 in Orange County early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to FHP, this happened just after 1 a.m. near the 408 interchange.

Troopers say the ATVs were traveling northbound on SR-417 when an SUV traveling in the same direction struck them from behind. Both ATV drivers were ejected.

FHP says one rider was killed and the other was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

According to FHP, witnesses said there was a third ATV driver who fled the scene on foot. Troopers searched the area but did not find a third person.

The names of the drivers have not been released. The crash remains under investigation.



