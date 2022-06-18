Dangerously hot: Heat advisory in effect for most of Central Florida as temperatures soar

Temperatures on Saturday will be downright dangerously hot as the heat index soars above 100-degrees. That is why we have declared Saturday a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

Central Florida is expected to see highs in upper 90s, but the ‘feels like’ temperatures' will be between 107 - 112 degrees in some areas. Saturday is expected to tie Tuesday for the hottest day of the week with 98 as the high temperature in Orlando. Leesburg is expected to hit a high of 100-degrees even without the heat index.

HEAT ADVISORY IN FLORIDA

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Central Florida from 2 - 8 p.m. Counties include Volusia, Lake, Sumter, Seminole, Orange, and Osceola.

Make sure you take breaks inside the A/C, wear lightweight clothing and check on your elderly neighbors.

WILL IT RAIN THIS WEEKEND IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Storm chances are on the rise this weekend beginning around 5 p.m. on Saturday and into the evening. The rain should clear out around 10 - 11 p.m.

More rain and heat is expected on Sunday for Father's Day.

Because of the excessive heat, Seminole County officials have activated their "Extreme Weather Plan." The county's cooling centers will be at all parks and libraries throughout the county.

HOW TO STAY COOL IN HOT WEATHER

Emergency managers say if you do plan on being outside, be sure to stay hydrated, stay in the shade as much as possible, and take breaks when you need. They've also put an emergency relief shelter on standby in case any local assisted living facilities or nursing homes lose power or air conditioning.

They say all cooling centers will have supplies and personnel who can help people looking to beat the heat. The county also has mobile conditioner units that they can bring to nursing homes that lose air conditioning and use on-site.

HOTTEST HOURS OF THE DAY

The hottest hours are between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. so experts advise staying inside if you can and avoid taking your pets for long walks at that time, especially on asphalt or concrete.

Monday brings some ‘cooler’ temperatures when the heat dwindles down to around 90-degrees.



